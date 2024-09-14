Russian official claims West has decided on long-range strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow is aware that the West has decided whether to permit Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russia and has communicated this to Kyiv, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday.

Ryabkov did not clarify what the purported decision was, but said that since Moscow's verbal warnings to the West against further escalation have not worked, Russia would need to switch to sending signals in different ways.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the West on Friday to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons to expedite an end to the war with Russia and compel Moscow to seek peace, according to the presidency.Zelenskyy spoke at the opening of the 20th Annual Yalta European Strategy Meeting where he emphasized the importance of deploying Western-provided weapons against Russian positions to counteract intense air strikes.He noted that current restrictions prohibit the use of the weapons against military targets within Russia.

News.Az