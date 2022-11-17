Russian prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan for visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Russian PM at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation was met by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Russian Ambassador to the country Mikhail Bocharnikov and other officials.

News.Az