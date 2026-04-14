Berlin pledges continued support for Kyiv defense and drone technology

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz insisted that Europe must be directly involved in any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, as US‑mediated talks remain stalled.

At the press conference in Berlin, Merz said no deal could be reached “over the heads of Europeans,” stressing Germany’s role as Ukraine’s largest supporter, News.Az reports, citing DW.

Berlin also wants a seat at the table in shaping Ukraine’s post‑war order, including economic reconstruction.

Zelenskyy agreed that Europe must be part of the process, accusing Russia of continuing to delay peace.

News.Az