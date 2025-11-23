Russian strike kills two, injures five in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were killed and five others injured in a Russian strike on the Nikopol district in Marganets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, acting chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration Vladislav Gaivanenko announced on social media, News.Az reports.

Two people were killed and five others injured in a Russian strike on the Nikopol district in Marganets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, acting chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration Vladislav Gaivanenko announced on social media, News.Az reports.

The attack claimed the lives of a 42-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man. Five others were injured, including a 59-year-old man and women aged 21, 48, 52, and 69. Doctors have described the condition of the injured as serious.

In addition, multiple fires broke out across Ukraine, damaging nearly a dozen gas stations, several infrastructure facilities, two five-story buildings, a private home, a store, a garage, and a gas pipeline. Several vehicles and outbuildings were also affected.

Gaivanenko added that the number of casualties in Dnipro from the night attack has risen to 16.

News.Az