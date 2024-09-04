Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Lviv claim seven lives - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven people, including three children, have been killed in a recent wave of Russian attacks on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, according to the city’s mayor.

Russian missiles against our cities and people. The strike on Lviv killed 5 people, including a 14-year-old girl. My condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims. More than 30 people were injured. Ordinary residential buildings, schools, and medical facilities… pic.twitter.com/RYeA2k1PY8 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 4, 2024

The strikes occurred early on Wednesday, with Russia reportedly using drones and hypersonic missiles, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy confirmed that among the victims were a baby, two girls aged nine and 14, and a woman who worked as a midwife. This attack follows a devastating incident on Tuesday in Poltava, where at least 50 people died in an assault on a military institute.Meanwhile, explosions were reported over Kyiv as air defenses engaged Russian missiles targeting the capital.Meanwhile, five people were wounded when a hotel was hit and nearby blocks of damaged in the city of Kryvyy Rih, according to officials. "Thank God everyone is alive now," said mayor Oleksandr Vilkul.The Ukrainian military said the whole country has been placed under an air alert.

