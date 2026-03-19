Russia may ban fuel exports if prices surge

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Russia may introduce a ban on certain fuel exports if domestic prices rise sharply, an official from the country’s energy ministry said on Thursday.

Anton Rubtsov, a representative of the ministry, indicated that authorities are closely monitoring fuel price levels and could take action to stabilize the domestic market if needed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Such a move would aim to protect local consumers and control inflation, but could also impact global fuel supply and energy markets.

News.Az