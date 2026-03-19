Russia strikes Odesa: Buildings, dormitory damaged - PHOTO

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Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Odesa, damaging 14 buildings, including a university dormitory, and injuring three people, local officials reported.

Prymorskyi: 12 residential buildings damaged; two injured; utility crews clearing debris and boarding windows. Over 20 residents received consultations on assistance, News.Az reports, citing Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Photo: Odesa City Military Administration

Kyivskyi: 22-story building and university dormitory damaged; 180 windows shattered; one injured treated on-site. Emergency crews are sealing windows and restoring the area.

Khadzhybeyskyi: Partial destruction of a two-story building; municipal workers cleared debris and secured the site.

Photo: Odesa City Military Administration

Russian attacks also hit a municipal utility company, damaging equipment and 11 vehicles. Fires caused by the strikes have been extinguished, and emergency teams are addressing the aftermath.

Photo: Odesa City Military Administration

Russian forces frequently target Odesa with drones and occasional missiles, striking residential areas and critical infrastructure. Authorities warned that these attacks endanger civilian lives and the region’s stability.

Photo: Odesa City Military Administration

This latest assault underscores the continued risk to Odesa’s population and infrastructure amid ongoing conflict in southern Ukraine.

News.Az