Russian Supreme Court rejects appeal of All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress

On May 15, 2017, the Russian Supreme Court cancelled VAK’s registration at the request of the country’s Ministry of Justice.

Russian Supreme Court’s board of appeals on Tuesday rejected the appeal filed by the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress (VAK) and upheld the decision on the organization’s liquidation, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.



VAK President Fazil Gurbanov told APA that they will appeal to the Presidium of the Supreme Court against the decision of the board of appeals.



The Ministry of Justice of Russia noted that the reason for the organization’s liquidation was the violation of Russian law. The organization had repeatedly warned over violations of the Russia’s law on public associations.



As the Congress did not eliminate the problems, the Russian Justice Ministry appealed to the Supreme Court on March 9 for the organization to be liquidated.



VAK Head Fazil Gurbanov called the court's decision unfair, noting that an appeal would be filed against the decision.



The president and the Presidium of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with a request to pay special attention to the decision of the Supreme Court.



The All-Russian Azerbaijan Congress was established in 2001.

