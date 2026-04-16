Two arrested following attempted arson at Finchley Reform Synagogue - VIDEO

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British police have arrested two people in connection with an attempted arson attack at a synagogue in a north London suburb – the latest in a string of suspected antisemitic crimes in recent weeks.

A 46-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were arrested in the town of Watford, northwest of London, on suspicion of “arson endangering life,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Edition.

The attempted attack took place in the suburb of Finchley in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said CCTV footage showed two people dressed in dark clothing and balaclavas entering the grounds of the synagogue, putting two glass bottles next to its windows and throwing a brick at the building.

One of the bottles contained a substance suspected to be petrol, and was smashed by the brick, police said.

Neither bottle ignited and the two people then fled the scene, police said. The building was not damaged and there were no injuries. Later that morning, a synagogue staff member notified police of the incident.

Police said they are treating the incident as an antisemitic hate crime and will increase their presence in the area.

News.Az