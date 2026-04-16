Deadly bus crash in Ecuador leaves 14 dead, 29 injured - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bus has veered off a road and plunged into a ravine in southern Ecuador, killing 14 people and injuring at least 29, according to emergency officials.

The crash occurred in the Molleturo area in the Andean province of Azuay, near the city of Cuenca, Ecuador’s third largest urban center, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Emergency service ECU911 confirmed that the death toll had risen to 14, while 29 people were injured. Rescue teams remain at the scene as authorities continue searching for possible additional victims.

Officials did not immediately provide details on how many passengers were on board at the time of the accident.

🔴14 people died and 29 were injured when a bus fell into a ravine in #Ecuador.



On April 15, on the road between Cuenca and Molleturo in the Azuay province, a passenger bus veered off the road, fell into a ravine, and caught fire. According to the ECU911 rescue service, at least… pic.twitter.com/oI3Gr6ajXU — News.Az (@news_az) April 16, 2026

Road accidents remain a major public safety issue in Ecuador. More than 2,000 people were killed in traffic incidents last year, with 2023 recording a peak of 2,373 fatalities, according to official statistics.

News.Az