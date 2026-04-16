Iran moves entire education system online until further notice

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Iranian authorities have announced that the country’s entire education system will shift to online learning starting April 21, in a nationwide move affecting all levels of education.

The decision applies to primary schools, secondary schools, and universities, and will remain in place indefinitely until further notice, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Officials have not provided detailed reasons for the decision, saying only that it was taken in response to the current situation in the country.

Authorities said preparations are underway to support the transition, with technical systems being updated to ensure students and teachers can continue lessons through remote learning platforms in the coming days.

News.Az