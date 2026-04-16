Israel’s El Al to buy six more 787s, expands Boeing deal

The Israeli flag carrier also said it is expanding its agreement with Boeing to include an option for up to six more 787 aircraft in the future, further strengthening its long-haul fleet plans, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In addition, some of the aircraft already on order will be upgraded to the larger 787-10 model, according to the airline.

El Al said the move is part of its broader effort to modernize its fleet and support future growth in international routes.