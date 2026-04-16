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Helicopter with 8 aboard loses contact in Indonesia

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Helicopter with 8 aboard loses contact in Indonesia
Source: iStock

A helicopter lost contact on Thursday in Sekadau Regency of Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The aircraft, carrying two crew members and six passengers, was flying from Melawi to Kubu Raya when it reportedly lost contact near Tapang Tingang Village at 08:39 a.m. local time.

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Search and rescue teams from Sintang and Pontianak have been deployed to the area, equipped with medical supplies, navigation and communication tools, including Starlink devices.

Authorities said search operations are ongoing, and the condition of those on board remains unknown.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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