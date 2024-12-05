Russian warships arrive in China's Qingdao port

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of Russian warships has arrived in the Chinese port city of Qingdao, located in eastern Shandong province.

According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, the four-day visit involves three new corvettes and a support vessel, News.Az reports.The visit will include discussions with representatives from the military command of the Chinese naval base in Qingdao.The statement also noted that various cultural events will be organized for the Russian crew members during their stay.The ministry emphasized that the visit aims to strengthen cooperation between the navies of Russia and China, marking another practical step in their growing military partnership.

News.Az