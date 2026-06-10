Philippines urges China to remove structure in disputed shoal

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The Philippines has formally requested that China remove a floating structure monitored within a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, as territorial tensions between the two nations intensify once again. Rogelio Villanueva Jr, spokesman for maritime affairs at the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs, made the demand during a briefing on June 10, characterizing the object as a “semi-permanent” installation.

Aerial monitoring conducted by multiple Philippine agencies previously confirmed the presence of the six-by-six meter floating structure, which is equipped with what appears to be an antenna, inside Scarborough Shoal, News.Az reports, citing The Straits Times.

The discovery prompted Manila to issue several diplomatic demarches and a formal protest to Beijing. Under-secretary Alexander Lopez of the National Maritime Council stated that China’s recent actions in the shoal are deemed unauthorized and illegal, asserting that the Philippine government will undertake all necessary steps to maintain its sovereignty over the area.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian stated on June 9 that any activities, including scientific research, conducted by Beijing on the shoal are entirely lawful. He maintained that China holds indisputable sovereignty over Scarborough Shoal, which Beijing refers to as Huangyan Dao, as well as its adjacent waters. Manila first detected the object at the southeast entrance of the shoal on May 25. Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Jay Tarriela indicated suspicions that two Chinese research vessels observed at the shoal days prior were responsible for deploying the platform. Philippine authorities also monitored the presence of Chinese personnel on the floating platform, who are believed to have assisted in relocating the structure, which was subsequently spotted inside the shoal on May 31.

Other objects, including buoys and a possible antenna, were also observed within the shoal during that period. Tarriela noted that the objects are likely stationed in the shoal for marine scientific research purposes, adding that the Philippines will continue its monitoring and patrolling operations in the vicinity.

Earlier in the week, Philippine armed forces chief Romeo Brawner Jr stated that the Southeast Asian nation, which holds competing territorial claims with Beijing in the resource-rich South China Sea, will not allow a repeat of past incidents in the contested waters. China previously assumed effective control of Scarborough Shoal following a tense standoff with the Philippines in 2012, and has since reclaimed reefs across contested waters in an effort to assert its sweeping sovereignty claims over the critical regional waterway.

News.Az