Israel issues another attack warning for more Lebanese towns

Israel issues another attack warning for more Lebanese towns

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Israeli army has issued another attack warning for areas in southern Lebanon, ordering residents of Ghassaniyeh and Houmine al-Faouqa to evacuate their homes immediately, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The forced displacement order comes despite an April 17 ceasefire agreement.

According to reported figures, more than 3,660 people have been killed and 11,300 injured since Israel expanded its military campaign in Lebanon on March 2. More than one million people have been displaced.

The evacuation warning adds to growing tensions along the Israel–Lebanon border, where military activity has continued despite diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting.

News.Az