Sounds of explosions reported across southern Iran

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Reports have emerged of a new wave of explosions heard across several locations in southern Iran, according to Iranian media and local accounts.

Sounds of explosions have been reported in the port city of Bandar Abbas. Mehr News Agency also reported renewed explosions in Jask County, as well as multiple blasts in Qeshm, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

Additional reports circulating on social media claim that explosions were also heard in Jam in Bushehr province and in Ahvaz in Khuzestan province.

According to messages from residents, around 1 a.m. local time several explosions were heard on the islands of Qeshm and Sirik, as well as in Jask.

Users also told Iran International that several powerful explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas.

News.Az