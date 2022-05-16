Russians fired long range missiles targeting military training facility near Lviv, US defense official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces fired long-range missiles over the last 24 hours that appeared to be targeting the Yavoriv military training facility near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, a senior US defense official said Monday, News.az reports citing UNIAN

The official said there was “minimal damage” as a result of the strikes.

“I don't have perfect visibility on those strikes. They do appear to have been targeted at that training facility and again, what we what we can see from our perspective is minor damage to a few buildings,” the official said.

News.Az