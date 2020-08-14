Russia’s Nurmagomedov says rematch with Conor McGregor is possible

Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia said on Friday he believed that a rematch with Conor McGregor, a renowned Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer, was possible, according to TASS.

"First of all he [McGregor] must return, defeat [US fighter] Dustin Poirier and only then we will have a fight, no problem," Nurmagomedov told a news conference on Friday.

McGregor announced in June a decision to wrap up his sports career. Nurmagomedov’s team announced earlier in the year that Khabib was scheduled to face Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje of the United States on October 24.

In early September last year, Nurmagomedov defended his UFC champion’s belt for the second time in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his US opponent with a choke in Round 3.

