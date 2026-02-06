Russia’s secret $2.5bn cash shipments to Iran

A state-owned Russian bank started deliveries totalling around $2.5bn (£1.9bn) to the Islamic Republic just days after Donald Trump imposed punishing sanctions on Tehran during his first term as US president, News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph.

Nearly five tonnes of banknotes were sent in 34 bulk shipments over four months in 2018.

Each shipment – worth between $57m and $115m – was sent between Promsvyazbank, on Moscow’s Smirbovskaya Street, and Iran’s central bank on Tehran’s Mirdamad Boulevard, documents obtained by The Telegraph show.

Source: The Telegraph

The covert payments reveal a much deeper relationship between Russia and Iran than previously known, with Moscow and Tehran circumventing sanctions and traditional payment methods to keep the Iranian regime afloat.

There are fears that similar payments could be being made today, as Iran ships billions of dollars’ worth of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and Fath-360 short-range ballistic missiles to support Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Russian deliveries of cash started after the Iranian regime harshly subdued a wave of protests about the country’s economic difficulties in 2018.

Promsvyazbank, which Moscow used to avoid sanctions, made the first of the shipments on Aug 13, 2018 – a week after Mr Trump signed an executive order that imposed sanctions on Tehran.

That shipment was 110kg of cash worth $57.3m that probably travelled by train to the port of Astrakhan and then by ship across the Caspian Sea to the port of Amirabad, and then on to Tehran, again by train.