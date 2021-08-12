Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s Ural Airlines to perform weekly flights from Perm to Baku

  • Economics
  • Share
Russia’s Ural Airlines to perform weekly flights from Perm to Baku

Russia’s Ural Airlines has launched a flight from Perm to Baku, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

According to the airport, from August 19, 2021, flights on this route will be operated once a week.

Departure from Perm to Baku, according to the schedule, will be carried out at 07:30 (GMT+5), landing at Baku – at 10:35 (GMT+4). In the opposite direction: departure from Baku – at 11:35 (GMT+4), landing to Perm – at 14:40 (GMT+5)

During check-in, passengers must provide a certificate of a negative result of a PCR test for coronavirus, received within 72 hours prior to the flight departure. Children under one year of age do not need to present a PCR test. The child's age is calculated taking into account the departure date.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      