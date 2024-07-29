Russia’s Wagner confirms losses in Mali rebel clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group confirmed on Monday that several of its fighters were killed alongside Malian soldiers during recent clashes with rebel forces.

The rebel movement, the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD), said on Saturday that it had seized armored vehicles, trucks and tankers in the fighting at the border town of Tinzaouaten.Wagner, in a rare statement, said its forces had fought alongside Mali soldiers from July 22-27 and that Wagner fighters were commanded by Sergei Shevchenko, whose callsign was "Pond", near Tinzaouaten, News.Az reports citing TASS."On the first day, the 'Pond group' destroyed most of the Islamists and put the rest to flight," Wagner said on Telegram. "However, (an) ensuing sandstorm allowed the radicals to regroup and increase their numbers to 1,000 people."Wagner said its fighters again repulsed an attack but that under massive rebel fire, there had been losses among Wagner and the Malian army.

