Ukraine tightens security screening for foreigners amid wartime threats

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Security has become the main factor in determining whether foreign nationals are allowed to enter Ukraine, according to the head of the State Migration Service of Ukraine, Natalia Naumenko.

She said security protocols changed fundamentally after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. Over the past four years, the State Migration Service, together with law enforcement agencies, has reviewed the profiles of foreign nationals who obtained permanent or temporary residence permits in Ukraine, as well as those involved in residence or citizenship procedures, News.az reports.

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Naumenko noted that migration authorities regularly conduct operations across the country, both independently and jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine and police, to identify individuals who may pose security risks.

Speaking about the possible entry of saboteurs or foreign agents, she said the screening process takes place at several levels.

According to Naumenko, the first stage begins when a foreign citizen applies for a visa to enter Ukraine. At that point, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs becomes involved, carrying out the initial security check.

Ukraine also maintains a list of high-risk countries, which includes more than 70 states. Citizens of these countries are subject to deeper checks, including verification of their documents, contacts, background, social media activity and public statements about the situation in Ukraine.

Naumenko stressed that these measures are aimed at preventing potential threats and strengthening national security during wartime.

News.Az