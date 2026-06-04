French envoy in Lebanon to discuss UN peacekeeper replacement

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France’s presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, has arrived in Lebanon to hold critical talks regarding the future of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). With the UN peacekeeping mission’s mandate set to expire at the end of the year, Le Drian is exploring potential alternatives to the long-standing deployment.

Following high-level meetings at the Baabda Palace, the French envoy plans to tour several displacement shelters. The visit comes amid intensifying international concern over Israel’s expanding military invasion and occupation of southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The humanitarian crisis in the region continues to deepen. Since Israeli attacks escalated further on March 2 in its ongoing conflict with Hezbollah, more than one million Lebanese citizens have been forced to flee their homes.

Le Drian's diplomatic mission underscores the growing urgency to address both the security vacuum and the massive displacement crisis gripping the nation.

News.Az