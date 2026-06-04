Civilian drones in Azerbaijan to face stricter oversight and inspections

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Azerbaijan is set to introduce tighter oversight and inspection mechanisms for civilian autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) under proposed amendments to the Law on Aviation.

The changes were discussed today during a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, News.az reports.

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Under the draft legislation, an autonomous UAV is defined as a civilian autonomous transport vehicle that operates through an automated control system without direct or continuous human intervention during flight. Operators will be responsible for programming flight routes, ensuring the proper functioning of automated systems and holding the required certification.

The proposal introduces the concept of remote control centers, which will oversee the operation of autonomous UAV systems from a distance.

Autonomous UAVs will only be allowed to operate after obtaining registration certificates, operator certificates and operational permits from the relevant state authorities. Flights will be restricted to designated geographical zones approved by competent government bodies.

The legislation establishes strict technical and cybersecurity requirements for the design and manufacture of autonomous drones. UAVs must be capable of operating safely under various conditions, remain functional in the event of system failures and minimize risks to people, property and other airspace users.

Individuals and legal entities, including branches and representative offices of foreign companies, will be required to obtain operator certificates in accordance with the Law on Transport.

Operators will be obligated to monitor automated systems, intervene in emergencies, store operational data for at least six months, transmit information to state information systems in real time and immediately report accidents or incidents to the relevant authorities.

Drone owners and operators will also be required to ensure that aircraft remain compliant with manufacturers' technical requirements and that certified operators supervise autonomous operations.

The draft law requires the creation of remote control centers equipped with regularly updated software, cybersecurity protection measures and mandatory security audits.

All autonomous drone operations within Azerbaijan's airspace will be subject to authorization from a dedicated UAV flight management and coordination center. Flights in controlled airspace and around airports will require prior approval.

Operators must submit flight requests at least three hours before the planned operation, including registration details, operating schedules and permit documentation. Authorities will then decide within three hours whether to approve or reject the request.

Approval may be denied if incorrect information is submitted, weather conditions pose safety risks or restrictions have been imposed within designated flight zones.

The proposed legislation also grants authorities the power to conduct oversight and compliance inspections of certified operators. Monitoring of civilian UAV circulation and use will be carried out under legislation governing items subject to special authorization and restricted civil circulation.

News.Az