Nigeria steps up anti-insurgent operations in Borno

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Nigerian military forces have killed at least 50 terrorists in Borno State, including Khalifa Umar, a senior member of ISWAP’s Shura Council—the group’s highest decision-making body, News.Az reports, citing Africa.com.

Military spokesperson Samaila Mohammed Uba said a precision airstrike near the Lake Chad region played a key role in the operation.

Security forces also arrested three suspected logistics suppliers and informants linked to the group, along with a deserter allegedly involved in criminal activities.

The latest offensive is part of a broader pattern of increasing military pressure in Nigeria’s northeast.

In recent months, troops have killed more than 100 insurgents during coordinated air-supported operations, repelled attacks in Borno and Yobe states, and eliminated another senior ISWAP commander in a joint operation reportedly supported by the United States.

News.Az