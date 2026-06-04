Umm Al Qura announces new 6B riyal destination in Mecca

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Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction has officially unveiled plans for Masar Gardens, a massive new 6-billion-riyal ($1.6 billion) urban development project in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The mixed-use megaproject spans a staggering 1.2 million square meters (nearly 13 million square feet) across the West and South Hindawiyah areas. Designed as a natural extension of the company's flagship Masar Destination, Masar Gardens marks a major shift for the developer as it expands its footprint across Saudi Arabia's western region. According to CEO Yasser Abuateek, the launch is a pivotal move toward diversifying the company’s portfolio and creating vibrant, community-connected spaces that preserve Mecca’s unique character, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The eco-conscious, sustainable destination will feature more than 140,000 square meters of green spaces, an 8-kilometer pedestrian pathway, and a 17-kilometer cycling track. To bring the project to life, Umm Al Qura has formed a strategic alliance, leading the development alongside the Makkah Construction and Development Company as the financial partner, and Al Rajhi Union Real Estate Company handling the technical development.

The massive project has a five-year development timeline and will roll out in gradual phases. Phase one will focus on establishing the primary infrastructure, roads, and public facilities, paving the way for future residential, commercial, and hospitality hubs aimed at elevating the quality of life and tourism in the holy city.

News.Az