Rwandan genocide suspect extradited from Norway

A Rwandan man accused of participating in the 1994 genocide has been extradited from Norway to face charges in Kigali, Rwanda’s prosecutor’s office confirmed on Friday.

François Gasana, a student at the time of the genocide, is accused of killing a child and inciting others to join in the mass killings. More than one million Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered over 100 days by Hutu extremists, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Gasana was arrested in Norway in 2022. In March, Norwegian authorities announced his extradition after a court determined the conditions had been met. Upon arrival in Kigali, police escorted him from the plane.

Prosecutor’s office spokesperson Faustin Nkusi said Gasana faces charges of genocide. It is unclear if he has legal representation, and he was not permitted to speak to the media.

