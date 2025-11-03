Ryanair’s half-year profit tops forecasts, lifts passenger outlook

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ryanair reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the first six months to September, driven by robust summer travel demand and earlier-than-planned Boeing aircraft deliveries. The airline posted an after-tax profit of €2.54 billion ($2.96 billion), a 42% jump from €1.8 billion a year earlier and ahead of analyst expectations of €2.5 billion.

Average fares rose 13% year-on-year, helping offset last year’s decline, and the company said it expects to fully recover the 7% average fare drop reported in the previous financial year. It also signaled “reasonable” net profit growth for the full year ending March 31, citing resilient demand, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ryanair now anticipates flying 207 million passengers this financial year, raising its forecast from 206 million as it received 23 new Boeing MAX 8 aircraft in the first half.

While bookings for the third quarter — including October mid-term and Christmas travel periods — are slightly ahead of last year, Chief Executive Michael O’Leary warned that tougher comparisons in the second half could make further fare increases harder to achieve.

