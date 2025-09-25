Ryanair CEO: Drone disruptions an “irritant” but no threat to profitability

Disruptions caused by drones at European airports are unlikely to impact Ryanair’s profitability, the airline’s chief executive Michael O’Leary said on Thursday.

“Really, I don’t think it’s going to affect profitability,” O’Leary told reporters. “It disrupts our operations, but we recover pretty quickly. The airlines are used to dealing with that. It’s an irritant, but you can’t take risks on safety,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

His comments came hours after Denmark reported drone incursions that briefly shut two airports and affected military sites, which authorities described as hybrid attacks designed to spread fear.

Drone incidents have become increasingly frequent in recent weeks, highlighting vulnerabilities in European airspace and the difficulties governments face in countering them.

O’Leary noted that airport defensive technologies are improving, and stressed that the greater risks to profitability remain “mass unforeseen events” such as the COVID-19 pandemic or Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

News.Az