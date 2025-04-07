S. Korea government sets presidential election for June 3

+ ↺ − 16 px

The South Korean government has decided to hold a presidential election on June 3 to pick former President Yoon Suk Yeol's successor, which will be confirmed at a Cabinet meeting this week, an official said Monday.

Acting President Han Duck-soo plans to confirm the schedule during a Cabinet meeting slated for Tuesday, a senior government official stated, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

"Given the significance of the matter and the issue of designating the election day as a temporary public day, the decision will be approved during a Cabinet meeting," the official said.

A presidential election must be held within 60 days after the Constitutional Court removed Yoon from office last Friday over his failed martial law bid.

When former President Park Geun-hye was removed from office on March 10, 2017, the early election was also held exactly 60 days later, on May 9.

The National Election Commission began early candidate registration shortly after the Constitutional Court dismissed Yoon last Friday.

If the schedule is confirmed, candidates will be required to register by May 11 and the official campaign period will kick off on May 12.

The law also requires a public servant running for president to resign at least 30 days before an election, making May 4 the deadline for their run.

The newly elected president will assume office immediately after the election results without a transition team.

News.Az