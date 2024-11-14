S. Korea mulls increased support for Ukraine amid N. Korea's troop deployment to Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shake hands after a joint statement, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 15, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

South Korea may consider ramping up its support for Ukraine in response to North Korea’s military involvement in Russia’s ongoing war, President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Spanish news agency EFE, Yoon Suk-yeol said Pyongyang has also provided weapons to Moscow, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “If they both do not stop their dangerous military adventure, we are prepared to implement appropriate effective measures, including strengthening support for Ukraine, in cooperation with our allies and like-minded countries,” EFE quoted Yoon as saying.Last month, Yoon said his country could consider providing arms to Ukraine “depending on the extent of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.”On Wednesday, South Korea’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service, claimed that North Korean soldiers had moved to the front line region of Kursk, Russia to fight Ukrainian forces there.On Tuesday, a Ukrainian official also claimed that 50,000 Russian and North Korean troops had been deployed to Kursk to fight Ukrainian forces, but Pyongyang has not confirmed the claims.

News.Az