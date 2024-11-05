US confirms 10,000 N. Korean troops deployed in Russia's Kursk

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. State Department has confirmed that as many as 10,000 North Korean troops have already been deployed in Russia's Kursk Region, with potential plans to enter combat in the near future.

"We now assess that as many as 10,000 have made their way to Kursk and could enter combat in the coming days," Matthew Miller, a State Department spokesman told a news conference, News.Az reports.Miller's comments followed growing Western speculation regarding the presence of North Korean troops in Russia. While he acknowledged reports suggesting that these soldiers are already engaged in fighting in the Kursk Region, he said the U.S. could not independently verify those claims."As we have said, we expected that it was likely that they would enter into combat against Ukrainian forces," Miller said. "And if they did, they would be legitimate military targets."

