S. Korea, US, Japan to hold high-level talks on Pyongyang’s nuclear threats

S. Korea, US, Japan to hold high-level talks on Pyongyang’s nuclear threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea, the United States, and Japan will hold a high-level meeting in Tokyo next week to discuss North Korea’s nuclear provocations.

Vice Foreign Minister for Strategy and Intelligence Cho Koo-rae will meet U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and Hiroyuki Namazu, Japan's assistant minister for Asian and Oceanian Affairs, on Monday, according to the South Korean Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. During the meeting, the three officials will discuss ways to address North Korea's potential provocations, the recent military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, and other regional issues in Northeast Asia, the ministry said.South Korea is also widely anticipated to brief its counterparts on the domestic political situation, including the aftermath of President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived declaration of martial law earlier this week.

News.Az