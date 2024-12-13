S. Korean police consider arrest warrant against the president

+ ↺ − 16 px

A spokesperson from the police's National Investigation Headquarters' Special Investigation Unit on Martial Law stated during a briefing on the 13th, when asked about the investigation plans for President Yoon, that the necessary investigations are underway. The spokesperson noted they are also internally reviewing the application for an arrest warrant for President Yoon. Additionally, internally reviewing the option of obtaining a search and seizure warrant for communication records related to President Yoon is ongoing.The police have not yet requested President Yoon to appear for questioning. The search and seizure operation at the presidential office on the 11th was unsuccessful, and police are considering either re-executing a search warrant for the presidential office or applying for and obtaining a different warrant.At that time, the presidential office submitted only some materials voluntarily to the police, citing it as a security zone. A police spokesperson expressed considerable regret, stating that only a tiny portion of the materials was submitted.

