S. Korean prosecutors raid ex-President Yoon's private residence

The prosecution on Wednesday raided the residence of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as part of its investigation into various suspicions over relations between his family and a controversial shaman.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office sent prosecutors and investigators to Yoon's residence in Seocho-dong, southern Seoul, in the morning to secure possible evidence related to the suspicions involving shaman Jeon Seong-bae, also known as Geon Jin, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Prosecutors are reportedly investigating allegations that a high-ranking Unification Church official delivered a diamond necklace and an expensive bag to Jeon soon after Yoon's election as president in 2022 as a gift to former first lady Kim Keon Hee.

They are also trying to verify the authenticity of the alleged delivery of gifts to Jeon and whether any gifts were actually handed over to Kim.

