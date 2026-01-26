S. Korean star Cha Eun Woo faces $13 million tax evasion probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renowned South Korean actor and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo has come under intense public scrutiny following reports that he is being investigated by South Korea’s National Tax Service over alleged tax evasion amounting to approximately $13 million.

As the headlines quickly gained traction, Cha Eun Woo’s agency, Fantagio, moved to push back against claims of deliberate wrongdoing. The agency stressed that the issue remains unresolved and should not be framed as tax evasion at this stage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Fantagio, the case centers on a complex legal and technical interpretation of tax regulations rather than any intentional attempt to conceal income or avoid obligations. The agency emphasized that discussions with tax authorities are ongoing and that conclusions have not yet been reached.

Reports first published by The Chosun Daily claim that the National Tax Service flagged Cha Eun Woo over alleged income tax irregularities amounting to roughly $13 million. The figure alone was enough to spark viral outrage, especially given Cha’s clean-cut public image and popularity across Asia.

However, according to Fantagio, calling this a “tax evasion case” is premature.

The agency says the dispute hinges on a specific question: Does the corporation established by Cha Eun Woo’s mother qualify as a legitimate taxable entity under Korean tax law?

This distinction is crucial. If the company is deemed valid, the tax burden—and its structure—could be lawful. If not, the income may be reassessed as personal earnings, triggering additional taxes and penalties. Fantagio issued an official statement amid growing criticism, urging the public to avoid jumping to conclusions. According to The Chosun Daily, the agency stated: “This case primarily concerns whether the corporation established by Cha’s mother qualifies as a legitimate taxable entity.” Fantagio emphasized three key points: No final decision has been made by the National Tax Service.

Cha Eun Woo has not been officially notified of a confirmed tax assessment.

The actor and his tax representatives will cooperate fully to resolve the issue swiftly. The agency also asked for understanding, noting the difficulty of confirming details beyond their official statement while the review process is ongoing.

News.Az