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Tax Evasion
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Renowned South Korean actor and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo has come under intense public scrutiny following reports that he is being investigated by South Korea’s National Tax Service over alleged tax evasion amounting to approximately $13 million.26 Jan 2026-11:57
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Italy’s chronic tax evasion is on the rise again after years of decline, and the problem may be larger than previously reported, government data shows.27 Oct 2025-16:22
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Italian tax authorities have accused Amazon of evading €1.2bn in VAT payments, in the latest effort by European authorities to scrutinise the business affairs of US Big Tech groups in the continent.15 Feb 2025-13:30
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India has accused South Korea's Kia of evading taxes of $155 million by misclassifying component imports but the carmaker has denied wrongdoing, the latest fight by a foreign automaker with New Delhi over tariffs, according to a document and two sources.06 Feb 2025-12:32
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A court has ruled that police can seize over £2 million from Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan after they failed to pay tax on £21 million in revenue from their online businesses.18 Dec 2024-16:57
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India has issued a notice to German automaker Volkswagen, accusing the company of evading $1.4 billion in taxes by deliberately underreporting import duties on components for its Audi, VW, and Skoda cars.29 Nov 2024-15:18
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