S. Korea’s denounces opposition-led impeachment of acting President Han

South Korea's ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Saturday condemned the opposition-led impeachment of acting President Han Duck-soo, calling it an attempt to overthrow the government and urging that the impeachment be nullified.

The opposition-lead National Assembly voted Friday to impeach Han less than two weeks after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached over his botched imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. Han was suspended from duties, with Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok assuming office as acting president.The impeachment motion against Han was introduced by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) after he refused to appoint additional justices to the Constitutional Court that will adjudicate Yoon's impeachment trial."The impeachment of Han should be nullified as it did not meet what is required for an impeachment of an acting president as well as the quorum for approval," Rep. Seo Ji-young, a spokesperson at the PPP, said."We are strongly denouncing the DP's attempt to break down the government," she said.Denouncing National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik for proceeding with the impeachment vote with a simple majority, Seo said that his decision opened the way for incapacitating the administration and amounted to abuse of legislative powers.The PPP said that Friday's vote was invalid as Woo announced the quorum for impeachment was a simple majority in the 300-member National Assembly, not a two-thirds majority.A simple majority applies to Cabinet members while the two-thirds are required for impeachment of the president.Friday's vote marked the first time in Korean history that an acting president has been impeached by parliament.Acting President Choi said Friday the government will do its best to focus on stabilizing state affairs amid concerns that a deepening political turmoil could hurt the country's diplomatic activity and rattle financial markets.

