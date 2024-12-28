- News
- People Power Party
Tag:
People Power Party
-
-
-
South Korea says more investigation is needed into the recent strike on a South Korean-operated cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, as authorities have not yet determined who was responsible for the incident.11 May 2026-09:30
-
-
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday announced his departure from the People Power Party (PPP), urging the public to support the party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo.17 May 2025-11:44
-
-
South Korea's ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Saturday condemned the opposition-led impeachment of acting President Han Duck-soo, calling it an attempt to overthrow the government and urging that the impeachment be nullified.28 Dec 2024-13:06
-