S. Korea’s presidential office convenes emergency meeting over deadly plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's presidential office said it convened an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss the aftermath of a deadly plane crash in the southwestern county of Muan and reported it to acting President Choi Sang-mok.

Presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk presided over the meeting at 11:30 a.m. to come up with government responses to the crash, which took place at Muan International Airport in the Muan county, South Jeolla Province, about 288 kilometers southwest of Seoul, earlier in the day.A presidential official said the officials mainly discussed updates to the incident and recovery measures, and said additional meetings can be held as the situation develops.The presidential office currently assists the acting president in managing state affairs after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

News.Az