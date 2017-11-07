Saakashvili announced on December 3, a “people’s impeachment”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former President of Georgia and leader of the new forces movement, Mikhail Saakashvili, offered from December 3 to start people’s impeachment, in the case that

“If they do not vote, I propose from December 3 to start people’s impeachment”, – Saakashvili said.



He advocates that until December 3, the Verkhovna Rada considered the bill on the lifting of parliamentary immunity and the establishment of the Anticorruption court.



What is meant by a “people’s impeachment”, Saakashvili explained.



At the same time he stressed that Ukraine does not need a new revolution.



Recall that Mikhail Saakashvili received the document allowing him to stay legally on the territory of Ukraine.

