Samaritan's Purse plane hijacked while flying to South Sudan

The armed hijacker, identified as Yasir Mohammed Yusuf from Abyei, boarded the plane wearing a fake reflective vest resembling that of a local air charter company and hid in the rear cabin, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No serious injuries occurred. The pilot and one staff member on board successfully executed an emergency landing at Wau Airport, about 400 miles southwest of Juba, where South Sudan’s National Security Service apprehended the suspect.

The plane carried critical medicines for Samaritan's Purse mobile medical unit in Maiwut when Yusuf emerged mid-flight, demanding diversion to Chad, a Central African nation.



After circling for several hours, the pilot convinced the hijacker of low fuel, prompting the landing at Wau where authorities swiftly arrested him.

Samaritan's Purse, headquartered in Boone, North Carolina, praised the pilot's skill and security forces' rapid response in an official statement: "We praise God that no one was seriously injured, and we are grateful to the security forces for their support and swift action".



Samaritan's Purse operates the Africa-based aircraft exclusively for humanitarian missions, underscoring risks in volatile regions like South Sudan amid ongoing conflicts and instability.



Local police noted the hijacker's method of boarding undetected highlights airport security vulnerabilities at Juba.



This event draws attention to perils faced by aid organizations in South Sudan, where ethnic tensions and border disputes with Sudan complicate operations. Samaritan's Purse has a long history of disaster relief worldwide, but such incidents could impact donor confidence and logistics in high-risk zones.