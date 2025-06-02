Samsung releases major software update for Galaxy S25 series

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the S24 series updates, Samsung has begun rolling out a significant firmware update for the Galaxy S25 lineup, including the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra.

As of June 2025, the new software—over 1GB in size—is being distributed globally after an earlier One UI 8 Beta release in select countries like Germany, Korea, the UK, and the US, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite its large size, the update’s changelog simply notes “improved usability of device operations,” leaving the exact enhancements unspecified.

It means that the phone should now work more smoothly. But since the update is so large, there’s probably more improved things behind the scenes. The update still keeps the May 2025 security patch, so this isn’t just about security. It’s likely preparing the phone for something bigger next update.

The huge size update is currently live for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in Europe. Users can verify the update with the One UI build version given below.

Galaxy S25 – S921BXXU4BYE7

Galaxy S25 Plus – S926BXXU4BYE7

Galaxy S25 Ultra – S928BXXU4BYE7

To install the update, head to Settings >> Software update >> Download and install. Make sure your device is charged to at least 50% to ensure a smooth installation process.

Notably, the update is for the Galaxy S25 series running One UI 7. Last month, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series received a similar big size update.

One UI 8 Beta Update

Samsung Galaxy S25 users are currently enjoying One UI 8 features ahead of an official release via the Beta Program. This update brings several new features and changes to Galaxy S25 models, including a new Reminder UI, advanced calculator functions, Samsung Health feature, and more.

With the next beta update, Samsung might expand the One UI 8 Beta update to more Galaxy devices in more countries. It means that we can soon expect a beta update in more countries like India, Poland, and Canada.

