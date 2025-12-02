Samsung unveils first multi-folding phone - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), opens new tab unveiled on Tuesday its first multi-folding smartphone, in a bid to strengthen its position in a sector of the phone market where competition is expected to intensify, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The launch of the Galaxy Z TriFold marks Samsung's bid to reinforce its footing in a segment where Chinese rivals have been gaining ground, even as analysts say the high price and production challenges mean foldable devices are likely to remain a niche category for now.

The model, priced at about 3.59 million won ($2,440.17), unfolds into a 253.1 millimetre (10-inch) display, using three panels and it is nearly 25% larger than Samsung's latest foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7 model.

"I believe the foldable market will continue to grow, and the TriFold in particular could act as a catalyst that drives more explosive growth in key parts of the segment," said Alex Lim, Samsung Electronics Executive Vice President and head of the Korea Sales & Marketing Office.

Lim said the new foldable device is intended for customers who specifically want it, rather than as a volume driver.

The TriFold, produced in South Korea, will go on sale domestically on December 12 and be rolled out in China, Singapore, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates within this year. The U.S. launch is expected as early as the first quarter of next year.

The device features Samsung's largest battery in its flagship models and supports super-fast charging that powers the phone to 50% in 30 minutes.

Lim said memory chips and other component costs have been rising sharply, making pricing a "difficult decision".

COMPETITION FROM HUAWEI, APPLE

Analysts said the TriFold is more likely to be a showcase of the new technology rather than a volume-driving flagship.

"The trifold is a first-generation product, and it's the first time a trifold design is being commercialised, so it’s hard to see Samsung pushing large volumes at this stage," said Ryu Young-ho, a senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

He noted that while Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line has matured over seven generations with lower cost structures, "the trifold could still face issues around completeness or durability," making it important to assess how the market responds first.

Competition in the foldable smartphone market is set to heat up, with China's Huawei launching the industry's first three-way folding phone last September and Apple AAPL.O expected to release its first foldable next year. Still, analysts say high prices and limits to mass production are likely to hold back the sector.

Foldable phones are expected to account for less than 2% of the total smartphone market this year and will make up under 3% by 2027, according to Counterpoint Research.

Samsung's shipment share of the foldable market jumped to 64% in the third quarter, up from 9% in the previous quarter, Counterpoint said, illustrating how market share can whipsaw depending on the timing of product launches.

The firm forecasts the foldable smartphone market will grow 14% this year, followed by annual growth in the 30% range in 2026 and 2027 as Apple looks set to enter the segment.

Photo sources: Reuters

News.Az