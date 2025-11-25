Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could bring bigger battery and faster charging: What to expect

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is expected to deliver a notable battery upgrade over the current S25 series. According to a new leak from China, the device may feature a 5,200mAh battery, surpassing the 5,000mAh unit found in previous models and offering improved endurance.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 lineup in late January 2026, with sales likely beginning in early February, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The S26 Ultra may introduce a new 10-bit display, capable of producing over a billion colours for enhanced accuracy and richer visuals. This would be an upgrade from the 8-bit panels used in earlier Galaxy devices. Some reports also suggest Samsung could switch to a flat display this year.

Camera expectations remain mixed, with conflicting reports on hardware changes. While some sources say Samsung may stick to a similar setup and focus on software-driven improvements, others claim the S26 Ultra could feature a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Much of the enhancement is expected to come from a more advanced image signal processor (ISP) paired with the next-generation chipset.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, combined with 12GB of RAM. Faster charging may also be on the way, with leaks pointing to 60W charging, capable of powering the device from 0 to 80% in about 30 minutes.

Details about the standard Galaxy S26 remain limited, though early leaks suggest it may use Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chip as part of the company’s continued push toward expanding its in-house processor lineup.

Recent case renders show only subtle design changes, indicating Samsung may opt for refined tweaks rather than a major redesign for its 2026 flagship series.

News.Az