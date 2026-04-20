Sandra Bullock believes Hollywood should lean into AI

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The actress appeared at the CNBC Changemakers Summit alongside Warner Bros. Pictures co-chair and CEO Pam Abdy.

The topic of AI was brought up by moderator Julia Boorstin regarding fan made AI generated trailers for Practical Magic 2, a film starring Bullock, News.Az reports, citing Kansas City.

When asked if it was weird to see her image and likeness generated by AI in these fan made trailers, Bullock said, "Well, there could be worse [things] with my image!" Bullock then shared her thoughts on the intersection of AI and Hollywood.

"But it's here. We have to observe it. We have to understand it. We have to lean into it," she said. "We have to use it in a really constructive and creative way, make it our friend rather than - I mean, we have to be incredibly cautious and aware of it because there are people who will use it for evil and not good. But I do feel that there's a place for it… It's here. We have to just be friends in some dark way."

Abdy also weighed in on the AI generated content made by fans for Practical Magic 2. "I know it's not great, but it's also exciting, because that means that there's a desire for it and that means that people want to come and play with the movie. And that's exciting," Abdy said. "We have to acknowledge it, we have to understand it, and we have to look at it.

I think we have to look at it as a tool and on the production side as a tool. How is it going to be used to help us make movies better for the filmmakers? It has to be a tool for the storytellers."

News.Az