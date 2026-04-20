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Julia Boorstin
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Julia Boorstin
Sandra Bullock believes Hollywood should lean into AI
The actress appeared at the CNBC Changemakers Summit alongside Warner Bros. Pictures co-chair and CEO Pam Abdy.
20 Apr 2026-10:44
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