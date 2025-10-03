Yandex metrika counter

Sarah Mullally named as first woman Archbishop of Canterbury

Photo: Sky News

Dame Sarah Mullally has been appointed as the new Archbishop of Canterbury, making history as the first woman to hold the position in the Church of England, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

A former NHS chief nurse, the 63-year-old became a priest in 2006 and was appointed as the first female Bishop of London in 2018 - the third most senior member of clergy in the Church of England.

It is the first time in nearly 500 years of history that the Church nominated a woman to lead it.

The Church has been without someone in the top job for almost a year after Justin Welby resigned over a safeguarding scandal.


