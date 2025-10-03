Sarah Mullally named as first woman Archbishop of Canterbury

He stepped down after a damning report into a prolific child abuser associated with the Church. It found that he "could and should" have reported John Smyth's abuse of boys and young men to police in 2013.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell took on most of Mr Welby's responsibilities in an interim move, and was one of the voting members of the body charged with choosing his successor. He himself has faced calls to step down over his handling of an abuse case.

Women were first ordained priests in the Church in 1994, while the first female bishop appointments followed 20 years later in 2014

In line with tradition, the process of choosing a new archbishop involves a name being given to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and then passed to the monarch.

While, technically, the King is head of the Church of England, the person holding the role of Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop and is the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

Dame Sarah does not legally take on her new role until a confirmation of election in January, and an enthronement service comes later, after they have paid homage to the King.

She spent over 35 years in the NHS, becoming the youngest-ever chief nursing officer for England in 1999.

Although she was volunteering in the Church at the time, it was just a few years later that she decided to become a priest and was quickly tasked with helping make reforms in the way the institution dealt with abuse.

In 2012 she became canon treasurer at Salisbury Cathedral before becoming Bishop of Crediton in the diocese of Exeter in 2015.

As Bishop of London she was seen as someone who used her experience as an NHS administrator to help modernise the diocese.

She married Eamonn Mullally in 1987. The couple have a daughter and a son.

Rowan Williams, a former archbishop, summarised her new role as requiring a "newspaper in one hand and a Bible in the other".

Dr Williams told the BBC "the expectation of having an opinion on everything is quite heavy."