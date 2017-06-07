Sargsyan prepares to hand over his presidential seat to Harutyunyan

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan considers handing over his presidential seat to Gagik Harutyunyan, chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Armenia, in 2018.

"Zhamanak" newspaper reports that the latter rendered an invaluable service to Robert Kocharian and Serzh Sargsyan in 2004 and 2008.

Thus, next year, when Gagik Harutyunyan turns 70 and will have to resign as chairman of the Constitutional Court, Serzh Sargsyan will offer him to take the presidency.

"Apparently, Gagik Harutyunyan is the only one whom the National Assembly will choose without any problems for this post," the newspaper writes.

